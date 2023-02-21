CHICAGO – Since his initial diagnosis back in January, Liam Hendriks has been undergoing treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has kept pretty quiet on social media as he battles the disease.

But this week, the White Sox closer decided to share an update about his condition on Instagram just as his team begins spring training workouts.

“Cancer is scary… and weird… and hard. Treatment is tough. If you’ve ever been thru this, you know what I’m talking about. As a patient, a caregiver, or friend- it takes it toll on all of us,” said Hendriks in a post on Instagram. “My update: I’m just trying to take it day by day and stay positive… and make a few jokes in between.

“But I just wanted to let you know how much your support has encouraged me since my diagnosis.”

Hendriks announced his diagnosis on social media on January 8 and began treatments the next day. There was no timetable given on how long those will last or when the pitcher could begin baseball activities again, only that an update would be provided prior to opening day at the very earliest.

Since then, the White Sox provided a few ways for fans to show support for Hendriks, including the chance to send personalized messages to him on the team’s website. Earlier in February, the team partnered up with the Lymphoma Research Foundation to sell “Close Out Cancer” t-shirts, with the net proceeds going to that organization.

Hendriks is in his third year with the White Sox after signing as a free agent before the 2021 season. A two-time All-Star in Chicago and the 2021 American League Reliever of the Year, he’s got 75 saves in 85 attempts over the past two seasons.