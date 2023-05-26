DETROIT — He’s finished his rehab stint in Triple-A, rejoined the White Sox, and has thrown a few sessions.

Now all that’s left for Liam Hendriks to do to get officially activated onto the team’s active roster, doing so after beating cancer this winter and early spring.

When that’s going to happen, however, is still a little bit up in the air, just as it was when he first joined the club in Chicago last week.

As they continue a four-game series with the Tigers in Detroit, which included a 7-2 loss to the open on Thursday, the closer continued to get closer to a return to the White Sox bullpen.

Hendriks threw another batting practice session at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon, with Chicago Sun Times writer Daryl Van Schowen capturing the session on video. It’s one of a few that he’s had since joining the big league club after his stint in Charlotte.

This could open the door for Hendriks to get activated when the White Sox start a six-game homestand against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday. But manager Pedro Grifol, just as he had over the last week-and-a-half, has yet to set a firm date on his return.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma early this year and began treatments in early January. He completed them in April and was declared cancer-free shortly after.

On May 5, Hendriks was sent to Triple-A Charlotte for his first rehab assignment and ended up pitching six games with the Knights. In five innings pitched in Charlotte, he allowed six earned runs allowed on seven hits (10.80 ERA) with five strikeouts compared to one walk.