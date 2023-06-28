CHICAGO — Once again, Liam Hendriks’ successful battle to overcome cancer and return to Major League Baseball has earned him an honor.

The White Sox closer will receive The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance from ESPN during their annual “ESPYS” award show that will be held in Los Angeles on July 12.

The award bears the name of the late Jim Valvano, the national championship-winning coach of the North Carolina State men’s basketball team, who died of cancer in 1993.

ESPN announced this morning that White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks will receive the Jimmy V Award for perseverance after his return to the team after beating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

.

He'll receive the honor at the 2023 ESPYS on July 12.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NTmRTqeb4O — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 28, 2023

Hendriks is being recognized first for beating stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy from January through April. He then began to work back into shape over the course of six weeks and made an emotional return to the White Sox on Memorial Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The closer pitched that day against the Angels and in four other games before landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation.

Along with his return to the field, Hendriks is also receiving the Jimmy V Award for his work to help others dealing with lymphoma during his illness. On the night he returned to the White Sox, Hendriks presented a check for $104,189 to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, whom he’d worked with throughout his treatments.

First presented in 2007 to late North Carolina State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, Hendriks is the second person with Chicago ties to win the Jimmy V Award. Batavia native and Northwestern University graduate Craig Sager won the award in July 2016 just before his death from leukemia in December of that year.