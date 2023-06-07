NEW YORK — While the last eight days have included a number of firsts for the closer after his return to the White Sox having beaten cancer, there was something special about the one on Tuesday.

That’s because it’s what Liam Hendriks does best, and got to do it once again for the first time against the Yankees.

He was brought in by manager Pedro Grifol in a save situation for the first time since his return to the team on May 29 after beating Stage IV non-Hodgskin’s lymphoma on Tuesday against the Yankees.

Despite one bad pitch that allowed a run to come home, Hendriks got the job done, as he held onto the White Sox lead in a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

It was his first save attempt of the year and his first completed save since October 3, 2022, when he pitched a shutout ninth inning in a win over the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Entering the inning with a two-run lead, which was boosted by six no-hit innings by Lucas Giolito on 100 pitches, Hendriks surrendered a solo homer to Josh Donaldson on the first pitch to start the inning.

After that, things went smoothly for Hendriks, as he induced ground ball outs to Anthony Volpe, Willie Calhoun, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to finish out his first save in a 14-pitch effort.

This was the fourth outing of the year for Hendriks, who began treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January and was declared cancer-free in April. In four innings on the mound, he’s allowed three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts compared to one walk.