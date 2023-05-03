CHICAGO — Over the last few months, fans have only been able to hear from the closer through his social media as he fought cancer for the first part of 2023.

On Wednesday, Liam Hendriks is speaking publically for the first time about his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The White Sox closer is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m at Guaranteed Rate Field to talk about his battle with the disease as he continues to work to return to the club. Hendriks revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on January 8 and began treatments the next day.

On April 5, he announced that he’d completed those chemotherapy sessions, and on April 20th announced that he was cancer-free. Hendriks has already begun throwing again as he’s taken part in some extended spring training games in Arizona as he looks to return to the White Sox bullpen sooner than later.

Hendriks was officially placed on the White Sox 15-day IL on Opening Day.

Whenever he makes his return, he’ll be starting his third season with the White Sox after two strong campaigns to open his tenure in Chicago. An All-Star in both 2021 and 2022, Hendriks has 75 saves in 85 attempts while sporting a 2.66 ERA in 127 appearances with the White Sox.

In his first season with the club, he was named the American League’s Reliever of the Year.

WGN News Now covered the news conference live, which you can watch in the video above.