CHICAGO — One of the most important journeys in the life of the White Sox closer has come to an end.

On Wednesday morning on Instagram, Liam Hendriks announced that he has completed treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He rang the “Victory Bell” after finishing up his final chemotherapy session, which he began on January 9th. That came one day after he publically announced that he’d been diagnosed with cancer on Instagram.

Hendriks revealed in a video that was played on the video board at the home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday that he was starting his last treatment this week.

In his Instagram post, Hendriks had this statement to supporters.

5 months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears “you have cancer” but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next. I started treatment after SO many life altering appointments on January 9th, 2023. Every 28 days, I would have another round. Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be. Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment. These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life. To my wife: You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you. To family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Liam Hendriks on Instagram on April 5

There is still no return date set for Hendriks to the White Sox, but the club chose not to place him on the 60-day IL, which opens up the chance for a return before June. The closer is in his third year with the club, collecting 75 saves and being named an American League All-Star in 2021 and 2022.