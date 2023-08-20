DENVER (AP) — Lenyn Sosa capped Chicago’s seven-run eighth inning with a three-run homer, and the White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The White Sox used a 14-hit attack to improve to improve to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th homer. Andrew Benintendi also finished with three hits and scored two runs.

After Dylan Cease struggled, Bryan Shaw, Aaron Bummer (4-2) and Gregory Santos combined for 4 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

Charlie Blackmon homered and tripled for Colorado, which outscored Chicago 25-6 in winning the first two games of the weekend set.

Trailing 5-3 after seven, Chicago loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Benintendi and Vaughn and a walk to Luis Robert Jr. Yoán Moncada then hit a tying two-run double.

After pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez popped out and Yasmani Grandal was walked intentionally, Oscar Colás made it 7-5 with a two-run double against Justin Bruihl. Sosa connected for his second homer against Justin Lawrence.