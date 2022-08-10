KANSAS CITY – One of the young players that has been most intriguing for White Sox fans in 2022 is someone who has played just a handful of games.

But Lenyn Sosa offers the team two things when he’s at the major league level the rest of this season: A young player who can be an option at second base and a someone who could help fill in for Tim Anderson, who is out the next six weeks after hand surgery.

On Tuesday he was able to bring a little pop to the lineup to help the White Sox salvage a split in a doubleheader.

The rookie hit his first career home run in the third inning as part of a 3-2 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Yoan Moncada’s sixth inning homer and Gavin Sheets’ RBi double in the eighth would provide the rest of the White Sox offense on the evening.

A quartet of White Sox pitchers led by starting Davis Martin would make that stand up over the course of nine innings. Closer Liam Hendriks made things a bit interesting in the ninth as a single and two wild pitches allowed a run to score, but he’d stop the threat after that for his 23rd save.

But many were encouraged by Sosa’s moment of power as he gets the chance to show a bit of what he could offer to the White Sox in the present and future. In 62 games at Double-A Birmingham, the infielder hit .331 with 14 homers and 48 RBI in 62 contests.

Along with his call-up to the White Sox a few times this season, Sosa has also played 23 games with Triple-A Charlotte with a .275 average with six doubles, two homers, and ten RBI.

He’ll start in place of Anderson at shortstop on Wednesday as the White Sox play the third of a four-game series against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. It’s another chance for him to show what he can do for the club now in a playoff push while also providing a glimpse of what could be in the future.