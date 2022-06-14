DETROIT – In a season full of so many departures from the lineup due to injury, it was refreshing to have someone return to the White Sox lineup for a change on Monday evening.

American League Cy Young Award finalist Lance Lynn was back on the mound for the first time in 2022 as his team started a series in Detroit against the Tigers, and he made news on and off the mound.

In his first game back after surgery to repair a tendon in his knee before the season, Lynn went 4 1/3 innings allowing 10 hits and three runs with four strikeouts compared to zero walks, throwing 88 pitches in the effort.

He allowed the runs in the first and second inning but was clean in the next two before being pulled with one out in the fifth. White Sox bats would help to make sure the effort of himself and others was enough in a 9-5 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Yet his biggest highlight of the night ended up being a much-replayed argument with third base coach Joe McEwing. Broadcast cameras caught the pair in a heated discussion in the dugout between innings, though there was never any physical contact.

Both Lynn and manager Tony La Russa dismissed the seriousness of the incident after the game.

While the pitcher was a major part of the game’s storyline, Jose Abreu was the one who really pushed the White Sox to victory with his best game of the 2022 season.

For the first time in this campaign, he hit two homers in a game and drove in a season-high four RBI, with his two-run shot in the ninth providing some breathing room for the White Sox to get the win.

It continues a solid month of June so far for the first baseman as he’s hitting .319 with four homers and eight RBI.