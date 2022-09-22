CHICAGO – There were still a few people entering Wednesday’s contest that were still holding onto some hope that the team would be able to pull off an incredible comeback in the final two weeks to make the playoffs.

Safe to say there are some more White Sox fans that dropped out of that group on Wednesday night.

After a crushing loss to the Guardians in 11 innings on Tuesday that gave Cleveland the season-series victory and the division tiebreaker, things got even worse in another must-win game on Wednesday.

Errors in the field, inconsistency from starter Lance Lynn, and a lack of hitting led to an 8-2 loss to the Guardians, who jumped out to a six-run lead and never looked back in taking the second game of the series.

While the standings show the White Sox six games out of first place, it’s really seven, since they’d have to clear Cleveland by a full game since they own the tiebreaker.

It was a challenging outing for Lynn in what’s been an outstanding month for the pitcher as he allowed six runs, only three of which were earned due to errors in the field. The nine hits were the second-most he’d allowed all season, and the White Sox offense didn’t have the offense to keep pace.

After the contest, Lynn seemed to sum up the defeat and the season perfectly when talking to reporters.

“Nothing surprises me, especially when you play (lousy) all year,” Lynn said to Associated Press reporter Mark Gonzales. “We’ve been six games out all year, it seems like. We got some time left, but we put ourselves in a hole, that’s for sure.”

The pitcher was true with his words as a season slips away from the White Sox with each passing loss to their AL Central rivals.