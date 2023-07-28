CHICAGO — For the second time before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the White Sox are trading a pair of pitchers together as they continue to sell in the midst of a disappointing season.

Once again, they’re making a deal with a team in California.

Per reports from Bob Nightengale of USA Today and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the White Sox have traded starting pitcher Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly to the Dodgers. This comes less than days after trading Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels for two highly-touted prospects,

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the White Sox will receive minor league right-handed pitchers Nick Nastrini (9th-rated prospect in the Dodgers system by MLB.com) and Jordan Leasure. Also in the deal is outfielder Trayce Thompson, who was originally drafted by the White Sox and played for them in 2015 and then in 2018.

The club has yet to confirm the trade.

This comes as the club remains mired in a terrible season, sporting a 41-63 record just two years after winning the American League Central division.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Los Angeles, Nastrini started the 2023 season with the Single-A Great Lakes Loons, where he went 5-3 with a 3.69 ERA with 127 strikeouts compared to 39 walks. Moved up to Triple-A Tulsa, Nastrini has a 1-1 record with a 4.15 ERA with 42 strikeouts compared to 16 walks.

Leasure also has played this season in Great Lakes and Tulsa, pitching in 39 games with an overall ERA of 3.38 with seven saves, five holds and 84 strikeouts compared to 24 walks.

Lynn’s run with the White Sox ends after two-and-a-half seasons, which started with his acquisition in the 2021 offseason from the Rangers. In his first season, he was one of the best pitchers in the American League, earning an All-Star selection as he went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA with 176 strikeouts compared to 45 walks.

Slowed by preseason knee surgery, Lynn didn’t start the 2022 season until mid-June, posting an 8-7 mark with a 3.99 ERA. The 2023 season has arguably been his roughest in the majors, as he’s gone 6-9 with a 6.47 ERA in his 21 starts.

Over the past two months, there have been bright spots, including a 16-strikeout game against the Mariners on June 18 and seven innings of shutout ball with 11 strikeouts against the Blue Jays on July 6.

Before the deal, Lynn digressed as he allowed 13 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings, including seven in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kelly has been with the White Sox since the 2022 season as a veteran addition to the bullpen. Dealing with injuries a number of times in the past year-and-a-half, the reliever finished with a 5.59 ERA in 74 appearances with the White Sox with 26 holds and 94 strikeouts compared to 36 walks.

This season, Kelly has a 4.97 ERA in 29 innings over 31 appearances with 41 strikeouts compared to 12 walks. Forced into the closer’s role at times due to the absence of Liam Hendriks, the reliever has converted just one of six save attempts but does have 11 holds.