Lance Lynn does it all for the White Sox as they prevent a sweep in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 25: Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 25, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – When searching for a Most Valuable Player on the roster during the 2021 season, the White Sox top pitcher would be right near the top of the list.

All-Star Lance Lynn has brought the veteran presence to the rotation that the club hoped for when they traded for him this offseason. Along with that, the starter is pitching at arguably the highest level of his decade-long career in the majors.

Sunday was another example of that against the National League Central-leading Brewers in Milwaukee, where Lynn did it all to help the White Sox avoid a sweep.

Lance Lynn went all out tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFOUF8jZX0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 26, 2021

Lynn delivered another strong start on the mound, going six innings and allowed injust one run while scattering six hits. He struck out six batter without a walk and set the tone for a strong night for the pitching staff.

Lance Lynn is enjoying every moment. #UltraMoment pic.twitter.com/SOcsFziErO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 26, 2021

On top of that, Lynn drove in what would turn out to be the winning runs in the second inning on a two-out, two-RBI single that was the difference in a 3-1 victory. Michael Kopech and Liam Hendriks backed up Lynn’s strong effort with three innings of scoreless relief, with the latter going the final two innings for the victory.

It helped the White Sox snap a three-game losing streak and helped them maintain a nine-game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central division.

Lynn is now tied for first in wins in the American League with ten after Sunday night, with his 1.91 ERA being the best in all of baseball. He’s currently the only pitcher who has an ERA under 2.00.

But for the moment, he continues to help the White Sox build their lead in the American League Central, leading the team closer and closer to the postseason.