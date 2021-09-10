Lance Lynn activated off the IL ahead of the White Sox series with the Red Sox

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 19: Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 19, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the playoffs begin for the White Sox at the beginning of October, he’ll be the first pitcher that manager Tony La Russa puts on the mound.

He hasn’t been able to do that lately since Lance Lynn has been on the IL since August 31st with right knee inflammation. But the stay away didn’t end up being too long, and the ace of the staff will return this weekend.

The White Sox activated Lynn off the IL ahead of the start of their three-game series with the Red Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. It’s expected that the starter will take the mound for the series final with Boston on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, Lynn missed one start to try to get his knee healthy ahead of the American League playoffs. Jimmy Lambert, who got his first MLB win on Tuesday in Oakland, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster.

An All-Star in 2021, Lynn has a 10-4 record in 24 starts with the White Sox in his first year with the club, sporting a 2.59 ERA with 152 strikeouts compared to 42 walks. He last pitched on August 28th, when the Cubs got seven earned runs off the pitcher in a loss at Guaranteed Rate Field.