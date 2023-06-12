CHICAGO — It was a difficult weekend for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and it was equally frustrating for their team’s closer.

Just two weeks after his return to the club after beating cancer, Liam Hendriks won’t be taking the field for a couple of weeks.

The White Sox announce that closer Liam Hendriks has been placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation after pitching in five games since his return to the team after beating cancer.

Pitcher Tanner Banks has been recalled from Charlotte.

The pitcher, who beat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the first half of 2023, was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday as he deals with right elbow inflammation. This came just two days after he picked up the victory in the White Sox 2-1 triumph over the Marlins on Friday.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters on Sunday that Hendriks’s injury is similar to one that landed him on the IL in June & July 2022. He expected a more specific update on Hendriks’ injury on Tuesday.

This comes after he made five appearances after his emotional return to the White Sox on May 29, when he made his 2023 debut less than six months after his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis. Hendriks underwent four chemotherapy treatments from early January through mid-April and was declared cancer-free soon after.

He had a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte, where he pitched in six games, before joining the White Sox for a few bullpen & BP sessions before he was finally activated.

During his five appearances so far with the White Sox, Hendriks has pitched five innings with three runs allowed on four hits with three strikeouts compared to one walk. He’d gotten his first save against the Yankees in New York on Tuesday and pitched a perfect ninth on Friday in his last appearance before going on the IL.