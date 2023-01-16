CHICAGO – When White Sox fans looked at their team’s list of international players they signed on Monday, there is one name that immediately jumped out.

That’s because his father was a part of one of the greatest moments in the history of the franchise.

Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox shortstop Juan Uribe, was one of seven international free agents the team came to contract agreements with on Monday. The 16-year-old second baseman, who bats and throws right-handed, agreed to a $200,000 deal with the team.

The White Sox released a photo of Uribe signing the contract on social media Monday afternoon.

His father, Juan Sr., played for the White Sox from 2004 through 2008, helping the team to their 2005 World Series title by getting the two final outs of that season. In the ninth inning of Game 4 of the championship series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, the shortstop dove into the stands to catch a fly ball by Houston’s Chris Burke for the second out.

Two minutes later, Uribe fielded a grounder from Orlando Palmeiro and threw to first baseman Paul Konerko for the final out of a 1-0 White Sox World Series-clinching victory. It was the team’s first championship in 88 years and is their most recent title.

Right-handed pitcher Luis Reyes ($700,00) is another major international signing for the White Sox as he comes to the club as MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 international pitching prospect and 41st overall. Others in the signing class include right-handed pitcher Denny Lima ($10,000), infielders D’Angelo Tejada ($350,000) and Rafael Alvarez ($350,000) along with outfielders Abraham Nunez ($700,000) and Albert Alberto ($50,000).