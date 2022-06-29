ANAHEIM – He was one of the few outside signings made by the team in the field during the 2022 offseason in hopes that he could fill the hole the team had at second base.

For most of the season, it’s been a struggle for Josh Harrison at the plate, and he entered the month of June batting under .200. But over the last few weeks, he’s begun to find himself, and Harrison did so again in a big way on Tuesday to spark a big rally.

Harrison’s two-run homer helped the White Sox tie the game in the fifth inning, and the team was off and rolling from there, scoring five times in that frame, five in the seventh, then one in the eighth to win it 11-4 over the Angels.

It was part of a two-hit, three-RBI night for Harrison, who also drove in a run with a single in the seventh inning of the victory. He was one of four White Sox players to drive in multiple runs on the evening, joining Luis Robert (2, Go-ahead two-run homer in 5th), Jose Abreu (2), Yoan Moncada, (2), and Seby Zavala (2).

The exploits by Harrison continue what has been a bounceback month for the 12-year MLB veteran. Entering June with a .172 average, the second baseman has had a slash line of .345/.403/.509 with two home runs and 10 RBI on the month.

In the process, he’s raised his season average to .234 at a time in which the White Sox could use some good news in what’s been a difficult start to the season.