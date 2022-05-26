NEW YORK – Five days after calling White Sox shortstop Tim Andeson “Jackie” during a game at Yankee Stadium, Josh Donaldson has released a new statement on his comments.

Given to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees’ third baseman apologized both to the White Sox shortstop and the family of Jackie Robinson on Thursday.

“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” said Donaldson in the statement released to Feinsand. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.

“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”

Donaldson was suspended by Major League Baseball for one game on Monday along with receiving a fine for the “Jackie” comment towards Anderson that was made in the third inning of the White Sox-Yankees game in the Bronx.

In the sixth inning, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson about the comment, causing the benches to empty.

The third baseman said that he plans to appeal that ruling.

On Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Anderson said that Donaldson had previously called him “Jackie” when he was with the Braves during a game in 2019 against the White Sox in Atlanta.