Jose Abreu wins American League Player of the Month for August

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the 1st inning against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 13-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The American League’s reigning Most Valuable Player looked every bit of it over the last month as the White Sox continue the pursuit of their first division championship since 2008.

On Thursday, the league honored Jose Abreu for yet another memorable month of August.

José Abreu is Mr. August. 👑#MVPito has been named American League Player of the Month for August, his fourth career monthly honor. pic.twitter.com/prLHJBZoTX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2021

The first baseman was named the AL’s Player of the Month after an impressive showing over 28 games in August. In 112 plate appearances, he hit 330/.382/.661 with ten homers 10 homers and 25 RBI. His performances helped the White Sox to a 16-12 record in the month and has helped build their lead in the AL Central to ten games.

It continues the steady improvement over the summer for Abreu, who hit .182 with just two homers and eight RBI in June. In 127 games this season, the first baseman has hit .263/.344/.499 with 28 homers and 102 RBI.

José Abreu really likes the month of August. 😏



He batted .330/.382/.661 (37-112) with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored over 28 games as he captured his second consecutive August AL Player of the Month Award. pic.twitter.com/grxHqtMmuW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2021

This August continues a trend in Abreu’s career that started when he joined the White Sox in 2014, as this month continues to be his best of the year. In 215 career games in August, Abreu has hit .355/.390/.604 with 56 homers and 166 RBI.