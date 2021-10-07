Jose Abreu will play in the White Sox ALDS opener vs Astros

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 24: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 24, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – His status was so much up in the air after dealing with an illness that manager Tony La Russa actually had two different lineups created for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Thursday.

One included Jose Abreu and another didn’t.

Luckily for the manager, he was able to use the one that did have one of the leaders on his team in it for the start of the playoffs.

Abreu will be the team’s designated hitter against the Astros at 3:07 PM at Minute Maid Park as the White Sox play their first ALDS game since 2008. He will bat third in the lineup behind shortstop Tim Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada, ahead of Yasmani Grandal.

Gavin Sheets will start at first base, which has been Abreu’s position for most of the season.

The 2020 American League MVP was kept out of the season finale due to flu-like symptoms, which continued at the team’s workout at Guaranteed Rate Field early this week. Because of that, Abreu didn’t make the trip with the team to Houston on Tuesday and remained back in Chicago.

On Wednesday, after feeling better, breaking his fever, and confirming the illness wasn’t COVID related, Abreu joined the team in Houston. In 152 games, Abreu hit .261/.351/.481 with 30 homers and 117 RBI that included 30 doubles.