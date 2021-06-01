Jose Abreu completes a great May with an American League honor

CINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 05: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox grounds into a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the reasons the White Sox have been able to overcome major injuries to big hitters like Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert early in the 2021 seasons has been the continued contributions of the reigning American League MVP.

That was especially true in the month of May, where Jose Abreu made major contributions to a successful stretch for the team.

MVP doing MVP things.



José Abreu has been named American League Player of the Week for May 24-30, his sixth career weekly honor! pic.twitter.com/28jTxlHEMV — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2021

The first baseman wrapped up the month with AL Player of the Week honors for the games played between May 24-30, hitting .375 with two doubles, two homers, ten RBI and four walks in that stretch.

That effort helped the White Sox finish the stretch 6-1, aiding a month where they went 19-10 to take a 3 1/2 game lead over the Indians for first place in the American League Central division.

It completes another strong month for the first baseman in which he hit .333/.422/.631 with six homers and 27 RBI. Abreu was able to do that despite missing a game due to a collision then a three-game series against the Twins due to an ankle injury.

After hitting just .213 in April, Abreu’s season average is now up to .270 with 11 homers and an MLB-high 46 RBI.