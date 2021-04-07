Jose Abreu adds another milestone – 200 homers – in a White Sox win

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 06: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 06, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – Even in a shortened season, he managed to make some history on the south side.

Jose Abreu became the White Sox fourth player to be named the American League’s most valuable in 2020, continuing what has been a stellar major league career.

Already in the 2021 season, the first baseman is makin more history with the franchise, and doing so in a big way.

And that's why he's the reigning MVP. pic.twitter.com/Dz2lGvQ2qO — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 7, 2021

In the eighth inning of the White Sox game against the Mariners in Seattle, Abreu’s Grand Slam gave the hitter his 200th home run of his career. It’s the second time that he’s cleared the bases with a long ball this season, also hitting a Grand Slam against the Angels last Friday, and it helped the White Sox to a 10-4 victory.

In good company. pic.twitter.com/DJkyDtEtNH — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 7, 2021

By hitting his 200th homer, Abreu added himself to some exclusive company with the franchise, becoming just the fifth member of the White Sox to reach the mark. He joined Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, Harold Baines, and Carlton Fisk among those who’ve reached the 200 homer mark in a White Sox uniform.

The two Grand Slams are a part of Abreu’s five hits in 24 at bats, with the reigning MVP hitting .208/.310/.458 in the early going.