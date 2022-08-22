CHICAGO – There has been plenty of criticism that has come the White Sox front office’s way from fans over the past few months since the team has failed to reach or improve from their 2021 season.

But there is one pickup made by the club that has been a major positive and is one of the bright spots of an uneven campaign for the club. Johnny Cueto has provided the White Sox a pitcher that can go deep into games and keep his team in them.

That was the case this past week, so Major League Baseball gave the veteran starter an honor because of his performances.

White Sox pitcher Johnny Cueto has been named American League Player of the Week – the first since Jose Abreu in May of 2021. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PuQJ2eXikX — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 22, 2022

Cueto was awarded the American League’s Player of the Week after two strong starts for the White Sox in a pair of victories.

He becomes the first White Sox player to win the AL’s Player of the Week honor since Jose Abreu did so on May 24-30, 2021 and the first pitcher with the team to get it since Carlos Rodon April 12-18, 2021.

He finished the week with a 2-0 record with a 0.54 ERA, delivering two critical performances that have helped the team stay in the race for the AL Central despite an uneven year.

In the Monday contest against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, Cueto went eight innings while allowing just two runs, one of which was earned. His teammates would back up the effort by scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 4-2 win.

After losing the first game of a series with the first place Guardians in Cleveland on Friday, Cueto came through for the White Sox again on Saturday. He would go 8 2/3 scoreless innings on 113 pitches with two strikeouts and a walk in a 2-0 victory.

In his 15th MLB season, Cueto has a 2.58 ERA in 18 appearances, all but one of which has been a start. In 118 2/3 innings, he’s got 73 strikeouts compared to 25 walks. He’s only improved as the season’s gone along, sporting a 2.12 ERA in July and a 1.76 ERA so far in August.