CHICAGO – The White Sox will be looking for a new play-by-play announcer for their television broadcasts starting in 2024.

That’s because Jason Benetti is going to be taking that role with one of the White Sox rivals in the American League Central division.

Jason Benetti joined the Tigers today as their TV play-by-play announcer.

The Homewood native is leaving the club to join the Detroit Tigers, where he will be the television play-by-play voice for that team’s broadcast. This comes after an eight-year run with the White Sox where he called games for WGN-TV and NBC Sports Chicago from 2016-2023 while also continuing his national play-by-play duties with ESPN, NBC, and Fox.

“I’m incredibly proud to join this historic and ascending Tigers franchise,” said Benetti in a statement released by the Tigers. “From every single person I talked with throughout the interview process it was clear why so many respected professionals and creative people have joined the organization in the last several years. There’s something special about it, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Tigers fans around the globe. I’d also like to thank Chris Ilitch, Ryan Gustafson, Scott Harris, and everyone else I’ve met with in the last several weeks who have been so welcoming.

“Everyone I spent time with made it clear this was the right place for me. I was born and raised in the Midwest, and understand how important sports are, especially here in the Motor City.”

White Sox chief revenue officer Brooks Boyer said that current radio play-by-play voice Len Kasper will remain in that role as the team searches for a new television replacement for Benetti.

“We want to thank Jason Benetti for all he has done for the Chicago White Sox throughout his tenure and for all he means to White Sox fans. Not only is Jason one of the very best broadcasters across multiple sports, he is a born-and-raised White Sox fan who shared his passion for the team on air night in and night out,” said Boyer in a statement. “He represented the club in the community and engaged with fans, all while delivering one of the very best local broadcasts in Major League Baseball.”

A graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Syracuse University for undergraduate studies, and Wake Forest University for law, Benetti is one of the most versatile play-by-play announcers in broadcasting.

He’s called baseball, football, and basketball games at both the collegiate and professional levels for a few networks and has even called baseball games for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

