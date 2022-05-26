CHICAGO – Every season, there’s a player or two who finds himself moving up and down between levels of their organization due to needs at the major league level.

That has certainly been the case this season for Jake Burger, who had made a couple of trips between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte during the 2022 season. That was again the case this week as Luis Robert’s trip to the COVID-19 meant another call-up for the infielder.

Burger has made the most of his return to the club early in the series against the Red Sox, delivering the only runs the White Sox would need against the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The designated hitter for the evening smacked a three-run homer in the fifth inning to put his team ahead to stay in a 3-1 victory over Boston at Guaranteed Rate Field. It puts the White Sox a game back over .500 as they finish out their three-game series with the Red Sox on Thursday night at 7:10 PM.

Burger’s homer came after a Jose Abreu double and an error by Boston that allowed AJ Pollock to reach base. Facing an 0-2 count, he smacked a Rich Hill pitch 444 feet to left for the go-ahead homer, which is the third of his season as he’s now up to ten RBI on the year.

That held up thanks to an outstanding effort by the White Sox pitcher a day after they let up their most runs since 2016 in a loss to the Red Sox. Lucas Giolito surrendered a first inning run but nothing else over six innings as he struck out seven batters compared to four walks.

Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, and Liam Hendriks would combine for three scoreless innings to finish out the victory. Kelly did leave the eighth inning early with left hamstring tightness, which meant that Hendriks had to go 1 1/3 innings to get his 14 save.