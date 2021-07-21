‘It’s over’: Yermin Mercedes apparently retires from White Sox organization

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 02: Yermin Mercedes #73 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after his RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 02, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Yermin Mercedes, who captured the hearts of White Sox fans this year, has apparently retired from baseball.

In a post on his Instagram Wednesday night, Mercedes, 28, wrote “It’s over” and said he has “walked away from baseball for awhile.”

In an Instagram post, Yermin Mercedes, an April sensation with the Chicago White Sox, says he's stepping "away from baseball for a while … it's over."



Mercedes was sent to AAA earlier this month and had been playing well, hitting .309/.377/.655. pic.twitter.com/11P6EgpiKn — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2021

Originally selected by the White Sox in the 2017 Rule 5 draft, Mercedes gained the nickname as “The Yerminator” after his blistering hot start at the plate. Within 37 games, he had an OPS of .981 and 25 RBI.

He made news when manager Tony La Russa scolded him via the press after Mercedes hit a home run in a blow out game with a 3-0 count.

“I’m going to play like that. I’m Yermin. I can’t be another person because if I change it, everything’s going to change,” Mercedes said at the time. “Everything was good. Some of my teammates was telling me, ‘just be relaxed, everything was good. Just do you.’”

He cooled off and was sent down to Triple-A Charlotte, where he continued to hit to the tune of .309/.377/.655.

Mercedes has over 450,000 followers on Instagram, where fans are shocked at the announcement.