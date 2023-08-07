CHICAGO — An unusual White Sox 2023 season got even weirder this past weekend – and it came when the team had success on the field.

Yet few are talking about the White Sox winning their series against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Instead, two stories are dominating the conversation around the team, and neither one of them are good.

The first came on Saturday when a boxing match broke out in the middle of a competitive baseball game.

In the sixth inning, Jose Ramirez doubles in a run to get the Guardians within three runs of the White Sox. When he slid into second, he along with Tim Anderson started talking back and forth.

Within a few seconds, both put their hands up and started throwing punches. Unfortunately for Anderson, he was caught with a punch right in the jaw, knocking him off his feet and onto the ground.

That moment has been played over and over against on social media since that happened, making for a difficult moment for the two-time All-Star who hasn’t been producing at that same level in 2023.

Anderson didn’t speak to the media this weekend nor play on Sunday, though manager Pedro Grifol said he wasn’t hurt in the fight. The shortstop did have some things to say about his situation on his Twitter account on Sunday (Warning: Explicit Language).

Suspensions for the fight are expected to be handed down soon.

Despite that moment, the White Sox held on for a 7-4 win to snap a five-game losing streak.

After a 5-4 win in Cleveland on Sunday, more drama was caused by a player who is no longer on the team but had plenty to say about his time with the White Sox.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, now Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton was critical of his former team’s locker room culture under new manager Pedro Grifol. He said that he “came in with no rules” and even said that one rookie was sleeping in the bullpen during games.

The White Sox are expected to comment on what Middleton had to say before the start of their series with the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday evening.

All of this only adds to a forgettable White Sox season, one where the team’s competitive window has shut and the future looks as murky as ever.