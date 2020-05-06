ISOLATION INSPIRED: The White Sox get in the Cinco de Mayo spirit

Mariachi Herencia de Mexico performs “Go, Go White Sox” outside of Guaranteed Rate Field for a Twitter video, shot by Sam Vega, in honor of Cinco de Mayo (Courtesy: Twitter/White Sox)

CHICAGO – If the schedule would have held, Tuesday would have been the start of a series against the Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It would have been a chance for fans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862 in the Franco-Mexican War.

Of course, that game was called off a while back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just like every other contest in Major League Baseball. But the organization still made sure to may tribute to the holiday with an “Isolation Inspired” musical tribute at the ballpark.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! We are rooting for you, Chicago.



(@MariachiHerMex x Sam Vega) pic.twitter.com/9IV6ZPi3dX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 5, 2020

With the help of “Mariachi Herencia de Mexico” and videographer Sam Vega, the team made this video for the holiday as the band sang “Go, Go White Sox.” The team’s famous theme from their 1959 pennant-winning team was performed outside the ballpark on Champions Plaza.

In the spirit of social distancing, every member of the band stood six feet apart while also wearing White Sox themed masks.

While they’d much rather have been in the park to celebrate the holiday, at least they got the chance to bring up sprits during a difficult time for all fans.