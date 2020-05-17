ISOLATION INSPIRED: Eloy Jimenez & the White Sox salute a Little Village shop’s mask-making efforts

Employees at Novias Davila in Little Village watch a recorded message from White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez after his donation to the shop on May 15th.

CHICAGO – Good deeds shouldn’t go unnoticed.

It’s common decency that makes the phrase true in normal times, and that’s especially the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago White Sox and one of their brightest stars made sure that was the case this past Friday when it came to an “Isolation Inspired” shop in Chicago.

Novias Davila, a bridal shop in Little Village, has been making masks for people to wear in the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The zip code that includes that neighborhood has had the most confirmed cases of the virus in the State of Illinois as of May 6th.

Having heard about this, Eloy Jimenez decided to help out the shop for their efforts during the pandemic. He is giving $1,000 to each employee – $500 for their efforts on the masks along with a $500 gift card to Jewel.

On top of that, he along with the team donated team jerseys which the shop can use to continue making masks for the Little Village neighborhood.

Novias Davila, a local bridal shop in Little Village, has been making masks for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



When Eloy Jiménez heard this, he wanted to show his gratitude by helping the shop’s staff to make masks for first responders, with help from @JewelOsco. pic.twitter.com/1j7HvIiuTf — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 16, 2020

Jimenez also taped a personal message for Novias Davila owner Tania Hernández expressing his gratitude for their efforts. He’s making sure this good deed won’t be overlooked during this pandemic.