ISOLATION INSPIRED: In a virtual City Series, Lucas Giolito tops Ian Happ in MLB The Show

CHICAGO – If things end up the way that some believe in an adjusted 2020 Major League Baseball season, the Cubs and White Sox might seeing a lot more of each other over the next few months.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the MLB is considering a one-year realignement due to the COVID-19 pandemic that would group teams into three regional divisions. One of those includes the two Chicago teams facing off much more than their traditional City Series games.

Whether that happens is to be determeined, but there was at least one Cubs-White Sox match-up in 2020 – even if it came in the virtual world.

White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Cubs outfield Ian Happ met in the semifinals of the MLB The Show Tournament that featured a player from each of the 30 MLB teams.

This all-Chicago battle was a tight one, but in the end, it went to the South Side.

Two down, one to go.@LGio27 is headed to the Players League Championship Series! pic.twitter.com/0mwcGVFd8q — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 2, 2020

After splitting the first two three-inning games in the best-of-three series, Giolito was able to beat Happ 3-1 in the deciding game at virtual Guaranteed Rate Field to win it. Controlled by the White Sox pitcher, Aaron Bummer got Willson Contreras to ground out with the bases loaded to end it, and send Giolito to the championship.

This series is…. Ovah!@LGio27 is moving on to the semifinals! pic.twitter.com/HEqd6d45S1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 2, 2020

It was the second victory of the day for Giolito, who knocked off Blue Jays outfielder Bo Bichette in the quarterfinal round earlier in the day, winning that best-of-three series 2-1.

Next up for Giolito is Tampa Bay Rays started Blake Snell, who defeated the Mets’ Jeff McNeill in the other semifinal.