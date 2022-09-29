MINNEAPOLIS – With the team officially eliminated from playoff competition for the 2022 season, all of the attention has turned to the future of the team along with their status in the “competition window.”

One of the players that fans have a lot of questions about for the future is someone who has continued to deliver in his ninth season with the White Sox.

Jose Abreu is a fan favorite and a team leader who helped the team end a dreadful losing streak as he approaches what could be his final week with the club as his current contract runs out.

The first baseman delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning in the White Sox 4-3 win over the Twins Thursday at Target Field in Minneapolis that ends an eight-game losing streak and prevents a third-consecutive sweep against an AL Central opponent.

His double to right drove in Mark Payton and was one of two hits on the day, helping the White Sox improve to 77-79 on the season as they try to hold onto second place in the division.

With six games left in 2022, Abreu faces the prospect of this being his last year with the club as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent as the three-year, $50 million deal he signed after the 2019 season runs out.

Abreu has continued to have a strong batting average (.306) and on-base percentage (379) this season though his home run (15) and RBI totals (75) have dropped off from his production in 2021 (30 homers, 117) RBI).

The first baseman’s list of accomplishments with the club since he joined in 2014 is long: Three All-Star appearances, three Silver Slugger Awards, two-time American League RBI leader, the 2014 Rookie of the Year along with the 2020 AL MVP.

Now the club has to determine if they want to resign Abreu again as they may look to adjust the look of their core after missing the playoffs in 2022. In the meantime, the first baseman once again delivered for the White Sox as their season, and what could be his last with the club, starts to wind down.