CHICAGO – Technically, their playoff hopes are not yet dashed.

As of early Monday evening, the White Sox were still mathematically alive to win the American League Wild Card. Realistically, however, it would take a near miracle as the White Sox trail the Mariners by 7 1/2 games with nine to play.

For all intents and purposes, the team’s hopes for three-straight playoff appearances and two-straight division titles – both which would have been franchise-firsts – faded away over a miserable stretch at home last week.

In a series where they had to at the very least take 2-of-3 against the Guardians, they were swept. To keep even a shred of hope alive, they had to win all three against the Tigers, and they were swept again.

The club went 0-6 in a week at Guaranteed Rate Field, effectively ending a season that had so much hope just five months ago. Instead, they did what they’ve done all season long, fall short of expectations as the club just could never live up to billing.

Now the only thing left to fight for is a record over .500 as the team is currently 76-77 on the season.

The rough week saw the White Sox get outscored 38-17 in the six losses, with Cleveland beating them in total 22-11 while Detroit had control of their series, outscoring the hosts 16-6. Both series played out the same, with a competitive first game followed by two more decisive victories by the visitors.

After a 5-3 loss to the Tigers Friday, the White Sox lost to a Detroit team long out of the playoff conversation 7-2 and 4-1. Sunday encapsulated the week and maybe the season for the White Sox, as they failed to a healthy advantage for ace Dylan Cease and then surrendered four runs in the final three innings.

Nine games remain for the club for the rest of the season, with a three-game road series against the Twins and Padres before finishing with three games at Guaranteed Rate Field against Minnesota next week. Acting manager Miguel Cairo will be in charge of the team the rest of the way as Tony La Russa will be out the remainder of the season after having a pacemaker put in a month ago.

Realistically, the season ended two weeks earlier, as a nightmare week sealed the fate of a disappointing season on the southside.