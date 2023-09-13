CHICAGO — As the season winds down, there is no chance of a turnaround for the club that’s now just trying to prevent losing 100 games in a season.

But the White Sox were able to end one unusual streak that they’ve had during the 2023 season in the first game of their doubleheader against the Royals Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was a stat concerning their pitchers.

In a 6-2 victory in Game 1, a quartet of White Sox pitchers struck out 14 Kansas City batters over nine innings. That marked the 12th time that the team has had at least that many strikeouts in a game, but it’s the first time all year they had come out with a victory.

In the previous 11 games in which White Sox pitchers fanned at least 14 batters, they lost.

Starters Dylan Cease had the majority of those as he had eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings where he allowed just one run. Bryan Shaw added three in 1 2/3 innings while Lane Ramsey had one in 2/3 of a frame with Gregory Santos finishing it off with two more in 1 1/3 innings.

A five-run first inning helped that performance hold up as the team picked up their 56th and what would be the last win of the night.

Things would be much rougher for the pitching staff in Game 2 as starter Touki Toussaint surrendered eight runs before getting an out in the second inning. The White Sox would rally back to cut the deficit to one – including an eight-run sixth inning – but couldn’t make it all back up in an 11-10 defeat, their 89th loss of the season.

The teams will conclude their three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.