Nick Murawski of Good Guys Talk Back joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to talk about the 2023 White Sox season and what’s ahead for the offseason.

CHICAGO – It is a case of going from the top to the bottom in just two years for the team on the south side.

Two years ago on Wednesday, it looked like the White Sox were in the midst of building something special, even if they had just been eliminated from the American League playoffs in a Game 4 division series loss to the Astros.

Constructed in a full rebuild that began after the 2016 season, the White Sox had made the playoffs for two straight seasons for the first time in team history with a majority of their player with room to grow.

Fast forward two years, and this once promising window to compete for a championship is all but shut, and the man who constructed it is gone.

After a 101-loss season, just the fifth in team history with triple-digit defeats, the White Sox are now under the direction of Chris Getz with Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams fired in the midst of a disastrous campaign.

Once again, it’s another internal hire by owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who also is with the new general manager in making the decision to keep Pedro Grifol as manager for a second season. They are now tasked with trying to get something out of what once looked like a promising core, or set up the franchise for another rebuild.

The future, which seemed clear two years ago, is as foggy as it gets for the south siders.

Nick Murawski of the Good Guys Talk Back podcast joined WGN News Now on Wednesday to discuss the state of the White Sox as they approach an uncertain offseason. You can watch his conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.