CHICAGO — The White Sox along with all of Major League Baseball got some great news from one of the best closers in the game on Thursday.

On his Instagram account, Liam Hendriks posted that he’s in remission and is cancer free after undergoing treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during the first part of 2023.

Along with a collection of videos and photos from his treatments, Hendriks wrote: “How It Started VS How It’s Going….REMISSION. It’s official. I’m cancer free.”

The closer, who has been with the White Sox since 2021, announced that he was diagnosed with disease back on January 8 and began treatment the next day. On April 5, Hendriks announced that he completed his chemotherapy sessions, posting a video of himself ringing the “victory bell’ along with a lengthy tribute to his wife, Kristi, and medical personnel.

The White Sox had a number of efforts to show support for the closer during his cancer fight, including a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Liam and Kristi also worked with that organization to raise awareness and funds since the start of 2023.

Hendriks remained around his White Sox teammates during spring training in Glendale, Arizona and is currently on the 10-day injured list. General manager Rick Hahn didn’t know when the closer could possibly return to the club when he last spoke about him on Opening Day March 30 in Houston.

Entering his third season in Chicago, Hendriks has 75 saves in 85 attempts with the White Sox, earning American League All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022.