CLEVELAND — There were many good storylines Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field for the visitors – but the most encouraging concerned the pitcher on the mound.

After a rough first month, Michael Kopech appears to be rounding into form for the White Sox.

The starter followed the best performance of his career last Friday with another gem on Wednesday against the Guardians in Cleveland. The pitcher threw seven scoreless innings and had plenty o offensive support in a 6-0 White Sox victory that continues a strong month of May for Kopech.

It marks the second-straight victory for the starter, who went a career-high eight shutout innings with ten strikeouts in a win over the Royals last Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. That helped the White Sox to a third-straight series win as they improve to 21-30 on the season.

After taking a perfect game into the seventh inning in his last start against Kansas City, Kopech did the same against the Guardians through five innings. While he did surrender a hit to Andres Gimenez to lead off the sixth, he’d keep Cleveland off the scoreboard through the seventh inning before yielding to the bullpen.

Kopech allowed just two hits with nine strikeouts compared to one walk in 92 pitches after getting ten strikeouts with no walks last Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This continues a trend in May for Kopech who had a 7.01 ERA in April over the course of five starts where he allowed 20 earned runs in 25.2 innings. Yet in five starts this month he’s only allowed seven earned runs and four of those came in a 17-4 win over the Reds on May 7.

In 31 2/3 innings in May, Kopech has 33 strikeouts compared to 13 walks with a 2-1 record.

The White Sox got all of the runs they’d need early with an RBI single by Tim Anderson in the third inning proving to be the winning run. In the fourth inning, the visitors blew the game open with a five-run frame, including a bases-loaded double by Romy Gonzalez.