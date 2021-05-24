‘How it should be’: Fans, businesses enjoy increased capacity at Sox game

CHICAGO – As the state coronavirus numbers trend in the right direction, the White Sox increased the number of fans allowed to watch a game in-person Monday to 60% capacity.

For businesses like ‘More than Dawgs‘, the moves exceeds just baseball.

“We’re more of a neighborhood presence, and the Sox games just add to the vibe of everything,” said Joey Casa.

Because of the Sox, Casa says Monday night’s vibe knocked last season’s out of the park.

“It wasn’t great, especially for a good baseball team because the Sox started being good again last summer, so I imagine that if they were here with full capacity, we’d have a lot more business,” Casa said.

The White Sox welcomed back fans Monday night as they hosted the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“We’ve been looking forward to coming to a game for quite some time,” said John Keller, one of the thousands of fans who attended Monday’s game. “It feels safe.”

Nostalgia – with a new – and almost carefree – energy.

“When you go out and you start mingling more in public, it feels more and more normal,” Keller said. “Not to have a mask on – it feels like we’re getting back to how it should be.”

Sox fan Ben Harrison revealed that the ground shaking after a big homer is a feeling he can’t wait to experience again.

It’s a feeling that resonates inside and outside the ballpark. For ‘More than Dawgs,’ Casa hope Monday night is a prelude to what summer could bring.

“The more, the merrier for us, definitely,” Casa said. “I want to be able to sell out every night and have to run back to the house in the neighborhood to get more food.

“I definitely think it’s coming and I’m looking forward to it.”