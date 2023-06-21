CHICAGO — At this point in the season, the White Sox will take a win, even if it took a rule violation by their opponent at home plate to get it.

Tied at six in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Rangers Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, Elvis Andrus appeared to have been thrown out at home by right field Travis Jankowski.

Replay confirmed that the White Sox shortstop was tagged out by Texas’ Jonah Heim before he got to the plate, but a technicality overturned it. It was ruled that the catcher was in the line of Andrus’ slide, which is a violation, allowing the White Sox runner to get the base and score the run.

Heim’s violation was the difference in a 7-6 win by the home team as they win their first game of the series and improve to 32-43 on the season.

Naturally, it was celebrated by the White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field, but it was loathed by the Rangers, especially manager Bruce Bochy, who was ejected after arguing the call. After the conclusion of the game, he was still quite unhappy about the ruling, which was made in New York by replay officials.

“For that call to be made, I’m dumbfounded,” said Bochy in an interview with Bally Sports Southwest after the game. “It’s absolutely one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen – and it was done by replay.

“I just don’t get it.”

It was the conclusion of a strong night for Andrus, who was the benefactor of the controversial rule violation at home plate. He went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in arguably his best game of the 2023 season.