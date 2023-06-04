CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger’s game-ending grand slam handed Liam Hendriks his first win since returning from cancer, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Hendriks (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. It was the third big league appearance for the All-Star closer since he missed the start of the season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson walked with one out to load the bases for Burger, who hit a drive to left-center off Alex Lange (3-1) for his 12th homer of the season. It was his first career slam and game-ending homer.

Burger has been at the peak of his powers at home this year, as eleven out of his 12 home runs have cleared the fences at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

Michael Kopech also continued his recent string of success on the mound.

The big righty finished his day with 7.0 innings pitched, 3 hits and 2 earned runs to go with 9 strikeouts and just 1 walk. Over his last five starts, Kopech (2-2) has pitched 31 innings to the tune of a 2.32 ERA, while striking out 43 batters and surrendering only 10 walks.

The White Sox (26-35, 16-15 at home) have won four out of their last five and travel to New York next to face the Yankees, starting Monday at 6:05 p.m. CST.