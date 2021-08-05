Giolito struggles as the Royals blowout the White Sox

CHICAGO – Unlike the last two seasons, things have been up-and-down for the White Sox best starter the previous two seasons.

Performances for Lucas Giolito have been outstanding at times and a struggle in others, and that was the case on Wednesday night against the Royals.

Over the course of four innings the pitcher was hit up by Kansas City hitters, surrendering six runs and eight hits including three homers in a 9-1 defeat at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Edward Olivares (2nd inning), Salvador Perez (3rd inning), and Michael Taylor (4th inning) took a Giolito pitch out of the park as the pitcher’s record fell to 8-8 on the season with a 3.98 ERA.

It’s the first time Giolito has allowed six or more runs in a month, having surrendered six in a loss to the Tigers on July 4th. He pitched well the rest of the month, allowing two or less runs in each of his four starts while working through six in all but one of those outings.

Meanwhile, the White Sox bats were quiet against Kansas City pitching led by starter Carlos Hernandez, as they held the hosts to just four hits and one run. That came on a fourth inning homer by Jose Abreu, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome a rough night for Giolito at Guaranteed Rate Field.