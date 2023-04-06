CHICAGO — To say the Giants had power this week against the White Sox would be a major understatement.

In fact, they set a record with the number of times they were able to reach the seats with hits over the last three games.

In their 16-6 win over the hosts on Thursday afternoon, San Francisco hit five home runs, adding to their total of 13 for the series. According to the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast, that’s the most by a team in a three-game series in the history of Guaranteed Rate Field, which opened in 1991.

The Giants hit seven home runs on Monday and then knocked out another in a 7-3 loss on Wednesday before adding five on Thursday afternoon. At the moment, the White Sox have allowed the most home runs in Major League Baseball early in the season with 15.

Starter Lance Lynn surrendered three of those on Thursday during a rough second start to the 2023 season in which he gave up nine hits and eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Michael Conforto’s three-run homer in the first started it off with Blake Sabol adding a solo shot in the second and Mike Yastrzemski a two-run blast in the fifth.

Wilmer Flores homered off Jose Ruiz in the sixth and J.D. Davis hit a grand slam off infielder Hanser Alberto in the ninth to finish off the homer barrage. The White Sox now hit the road for six games- three against Pirates in Pittsburgh starting on Friday and then three against the Twins in Minneapolis starting Monday.