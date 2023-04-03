CHICAGO — While their first overall game of the 2023 Major League Baseball season was a success, the same could not be said for their first home game of the campaign.

Their opponent’s power made sure of that at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday.

Powered by seven home runs, including four in one inning, the Giants blasted their way past the White Sox 12-3 in the home opener. It snaps a two-game winning streak that the club had in their first game at Guaranteed Rate Field, having won Game 1 on the south side in 2021 and 2022.

Per the television broadcast, it tied the record for most home runs by an opponent in a game at Guaranteed Rate Field since the ballpark opened in 1991. Both teams have the day off before resuming their three-game series on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. with another matinee on Thursday.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech had problems keeping the ball in the ballpark in his outing of 2023, surrendering five of the seven San Francisco homers on the day. Joc Pederson had the first in the second inning, a solo shot, as the Giants got on the board with two runs.

They did more damage in the fourth inning as Michael Conforto, Thairo Estrada, Mike Yastrzemski, and David Villar hit solo homers off Kopech before he was pulled. The starter allowed eight hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks in 91 pitches.

San Francisco added two more home runs in the ninth inning – a Grand Slam by Villar and a solo shot by Bryce Johnson – to finish their scoring on the day.

Mostly quiet for the day, the White Sox were able to prevent the shutout late with two runs in the seventh on an Andrew Vaughn double and Yasmani Grandal groundout. Luis Robert Jr’s second home run of the year got a third run for the White Sox, but it was no match for their powerful opponent in the first of 81 home games for the 2023 season.