Game 2 against the Royals works out much better for the White Sox on Friday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 14: The Chicago White Sox celebrate their team’s win over the Kansas City Royals during game two of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 3-1. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – In what has been a positive stretch for the White Sox, the start of Friday’s doubleheader was quite a departure from the recent norm.

Pitcher Lucas Giolito was hit up a bit by the Royals, who scored five runs in six innings while the host’s offense went cold. Oh, and reigning MVP Jose Abreu was involved a scary second inning collision that cut his face, bruised his knee, and knocked him out for the rest of the day.

The 6-2 loss to Kansas City that snapped their 11-game losing streak was about a frustrating as it has gotten for the White Sox this season. Luckily, a chance for redemption was only hours away, and they took advantage.

That poor baseball… pic.twitter.com/06LwFBWEaR — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 15, 2021

Andrew Vaughn’s second-career home, a two-run shot in the second inning, would prove to be enough for the White Sox in Game 2 of the double-header. Spot starter Michael Kopech along with the bullpen made that hold up in a 3-1 win over the Royals to get a split for the day.

Vaughn’s two-run blast – one that traveled 421 feet – was followed by a Yoan Moncada walk with the bases loaded later in the inning to complete the scoring.

Kopech doing Kopech things. pic.twitter.com/qaBBnTcLHL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 15, 2021

Kopech made his third start another memorable one as he went four innings with just two hits and a run allowed. He struck out five batters compared to just two walked as he lowered his ERA to 1.71 for the season while the White Sox improved to 3-0 when he makes a spot start.

Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer, and Liam Hendriks would each pitch a scoreless inning to finish off the victory, with the closer getting his eighth save in the victory.

It was a good pick-me-up for the group after a Game 1 to forget earlier in the day.