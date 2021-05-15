Game 2 against the Royals works out much better for the White Sox on Friday

CHICAGO – In what has been a positive stretch for the White Sox, the start of Friday’s doubleheader was quite a departure from the recent norm.
Pitcher Lucas Giolito was hit up a bit by the Royals, who scored five runs in six innings while the host’s offense went cold. Oh, and reigning MVP Jose Abreu was involved a scary second inning collision that cut his face, bruised his knee, and knocked him out for the rest of the day.
The 6-2 loss to Kansas City that snapped their 11-game losing streak was about a frustrating as it has gotten for the White Sox this season. Luckily, a chance for redemption was only hours away, and they took advantage.
Andrew Vaughn’s second-career home, a two-run shot in the second inning, would prove to be enough for the White Sox in Game 2 of the double-header. Spot starter Michael Kopech along with the bullpen made that hold up in a 3-1 win over the Royals to get a split for the day.
Vaughn’s two-run blast – one that traveled 421 feet – was followed by a Yoan Moncada walk with the bases loaded later in the inning to complete the scoring.
Kopech made his third start another memorable one as he went four innings with just two hits and a run allowed. He struck out five batters compared to just two walked as he lowered his ERA to 1.71 for the season while the White Sox improved to 3-0 when he makes a spot start.
Codi Heuer, Aaron Bummer, and Liam Hendriks would each pitch a scoreless inning to finish off the victory, with the closer getting his eighth save in the victory.
It was a good pick-me-up for the group after a Game 1 to forget earlier in the day.