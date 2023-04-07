CHICAGO — The news of the day for the White Sox on Friday concerned their bullpen, as one former closer returns to the organization while a longtime relief pitcher leaves.

Per the White Sox transaction page, the team has brought Alex Colome back to the organization, doing so on Thursday before assigning him to their Arizona Complex League team on Friday.

Colome was the primary closer for the White Sox in 2019 and 2020, netting 42 saves in 46 attempts with a combined 2.27 ERA over those seasons. When the team signed Liam Hendriks in December 2020, the closer joined the Twins, where he had 17 saves in 24 attempts and a 4.15 ERA in 67 appearances.

In 2022, Colome pitched for the Rockies where he struggled as his ERA slipped farther to 5.74 with four saves in seven attempts.

At the moment, the White Sox don’t have a set closer as Hendriks has battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma this offseason. He was placed on the 15-day injured list at the beginning of the regular season.

After a rough start to the 2023 season, the White Sox have DFA’d relief pitcher Jose Ruiz and called up right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

Ruiz allowed 9 runs on 8 hits in 3 2/3 innings this season.

As Colome joins the organization again, the team has parted ways with reliever Jose Ruiz as he was designated for assignment ahead of the start of the White Sox three-game series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Ruiz, who has been with the club since 2018, had a rough start to the season as he allowed nine runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Reliever Jesse Scholtens, who was signed by the White Sox this past offseason after seven years in the Padres organization, was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place. Last season with San Diego’s Triple-A team in El Paso, he was 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 37 games, with 15 of those being starts.