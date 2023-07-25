CHICAGO — Two years ago, it looked like the White Sox were entering a long window of competition, and even completed a trade with their north side rivals to improve their team for the playoffs.

Now as they prepare to face the Cubs this week at Guaranteed Rate Field, they White Sox are doing so as sellers at a time when many expected them to be in the thick of competing for a World Series championship.

That’s not going to happen as an inconsistent 2022 season has been followed by a difficult 2023 campaign where the White Sox have simply never gotten things going. Any hope for a second half turnaround was essentially dashed in a nine-game road trip to start the second half.

A three-game sweep at the hands of the Twins puts Pedro Grifol’s team 19 games under. 500 and 12 1/2 back of Minnesota for the lead in the AL Central.

Translation: The White Sox will be selling at the deadline, taking on that mindset for the first time since 2019.

That’s a frustrating prospect for a team that had spent the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons building up the franchise at the expense of the product at the major league level. Playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021 gave hope that the window could stay open for a bit and lead to the team’s first World Series championship since 2005.

Instead, an 81-81 season in 2022, the last under manager Tony La Russa, was followed by what’s been a 41-60 campaign under Grifol. A 7-20 April has never been erased by the club, which has remained in the bottom half of the AL Central the entire year.

Now comes the question of how many players will end up being traded at the deadline and which ones from the “core” could find themselves finishing 2023 somewhere else.

Starter Lucas Giolito, who is in the final year of his contract, has already been mentioned in a number of trade reports and figures to have a good chance to be dealt ahead of the August 1 deadline.

Others could be traded as well as general manager Rick Hahn now stares down the possibility of the end of a competition window. Can the team retool their roster to get back into it, or will this core have to be deconstructed to begin a new era?

That question is being asked much earlier than many would have hoped just a few years ago.