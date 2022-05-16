EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — At his high school alma mater, former White Sox reliever Donn Pall had his number retired on Mon.

Graduating in 1980, Pall went on to play for the University of Illinois but not as a recruit. He tried out as a freshman.

“And I got cut,” Pall said.

But with his signature staple of perseverance, he tried out again and made the Illinois baseball team. After a successful Big Ten career, he was drafted in the 23rd round by the White Sox .

“Talk about a dream come true to play in the Major Leagues,” Pall said. “But to play for the White Sox, your hometown team, unbelievable.”

He made his Major League debut August 1, 1998 against the Oakland A’s and played for the South Siders until 1993.

“The Pope” as he is affectionately known went on to play for the Phillies, the Yankees, the Cubs and the Marlins.

He was joined Monday by his wife Katie and parents Irene and Gene, who have been married for 65 years.