Even on empty South Side, White Sox fans show hope

CHICAGO — Under normal circumstances there the White Sox home opener would be a sellout with thousands and thousands of fans flocking to Chicago’s South Side.

But at Guaranteed Rate Field, America’s past time was a dream away Thursday.

It was supposed to be the start of the season for the Sox who were scheduled to open the season against the Royals.

With the start of the Major League Baseball season indefinitely on hold because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, ballparks were empty across the country.

Bars and businesses in the area of the stadium were all but empty as well. But fans WGN News spoke with were understanding and supportive.

The team put out a video with a “We are all in this together” message and also announced it will be donating $200,000 to local relief efforts for COVID-19.

The game has changed, but our strength and community never will.

Our passion will help us through this.

We will cheer as one again.



No matter how far apart we are now, we will come together to #ChangetheGame. pic.twitter.com/hpWW45d173 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 26, 2020