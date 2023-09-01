CHICAGO — There are some who could argue that this has been one of the more disappointing and difficult seasons in the long history of the Chicago White Sox franchise.

Owner Jerry Reinsdorf would be one of those who might agree, even as he’s taken a lot of the blame from fans during a tumultuous 2023 season.

The 87-year-old chairman made that clear in what’s a rare and brief appearance at a news conference Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field on the occasion of the hiring of new general manager Chris Getz.

He opened up his statement by expressing how bad the year has been for him, as the White Sox have endured major difficulties on and off the field.

“This has been my 43rd year in baseball, it’s the worst year I’ve ever suffered through. It’s been a horrible experience,” said Reinsdorf. “I feel awful. I know how our fans feel.”

First is the performance on the field, which has seen the White Sox slip toward the bottom of Major League Baseball. Entering Friday night’s game with the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, the club is the fourth-worst in the league at 53-81.

Under first year manager Pedro Grifol, the club has struggled to find footing from the beginning and have had moments of ineptitude. This comes just two years after the club won 93 games and captured the American League Central division championship.

Off the field, primarily because of what’s happened on the field, Reinsdorf fired his top two baseball executives on August 22: Executive vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

Three days later came a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field that injured two people which is still under investigation. At the news conference, Reinsdorf shared his belief that the shots didn’t come from inside the ballpark.

All have brought plenty of criticism on Reinsdorf, who has been much maligned for his moves or lack of moves made with the White Sox since their World Series title in 2005.

Now the owner is trying to start fresh with a new general manager in Getz, who expects to retain Grifol as manager in 2024. Much work will have to be done to overcome a miserable 2023 on the south side, one in which the owner had to admit has been miserable.

“We’re going to put this behind us and we’re going to go forward and get better,” said Reinsdorf. “But this has really been a nightmare.”

For him and anyone who has rooted on the south siders in a year to forget.