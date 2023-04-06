CHICAGO — Most of the highlights in his career have come with other teams, but Elvis Andrus will always have one big moment of his career in Chicago.

That came on Wednesday afternoon in a White Sox victory, one in which he had to switch positions early in the game.

After moving to shortstop after Tim Anderson’s ejection for taking exception to a strike three call by home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn, Andrus collected his 2,000 career hit in a 7-3 win over the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The milestone came in the fifth inning when Andrus singled to right field to start what would be a four-hit, two-run inning for the White Sox.

He becomes the 290th player in MLB history to reach 2,000 hits in his career and he’s fourth among active players, trailing only Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (3,090), Reds first baseman Joey Votto (2,093), and Padres right fielder/designated hitter Nelson Cruz (2,018).

It was one he had to wait a bit for since he went hitless in his last three games after his 1,999th against the Astros on March 31.

“It’s always very tough when you’re right there when you’re about to accomplish a milestone. I’m not gonna lie, I wanted to get this hit in Houston. My family was there,” said Andrus, who went 0-for-14 during that stretch. “It’s just the way it goes.”

In 49 games, Andrus has gotten 52 of those 2,000 hits since the team signed him late in the 2022 season. The majority of them, 1,743, came during his 12 seasons with the Rangers where he was a two-time All-Star and helped the club to a pair of American League pennants.

Andrus also played for the Athletics for a season-and-a-half where he got 101 hits in 252 games before he was released last August.

While most of his memories will be with Texas, a very special moment in his career ended up happening in Chicago.

“A lot of memories. Every hit means a lot, from the first one to 2,000 today, it means a lot to me and my family and the people who helped me through my career,” said Andrus of the achievement.