CHICAGO — Elvis Andrus is making a return to the South Side.

According to ESPN’ Jeff Passan, Andrus and the Chicago White Sox have agreed upon a 1-year deal to bring the middle infielder back into the fold for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, pending a physical.

Andrus, who filled in for the injured Tim Anderson a year ago, is expected to play second base for the White Sox in 2023, according to Passan.

Andrus hit .271 with 9 home runs and 28 RBI’s in 43 games played with the South Siders in 2022.

Andrus was signed by the White Sox during mid-late August after the shortstop was released by the Oakland A’s just one day prior. The 14-year MLB veteran hit .237 with 8 home runs in 105 games before being released by the A’s.