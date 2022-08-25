BALTIMORE – It’s unfortunate for the White Sox and their fans that a familiar narrative with the talented outfielder has crept up a bit in 2022.

For a second-straight season, Eloy Jimenez has missed time due to injuries which have limited him to just 49 of the team’s 124 games so far this season.

That included missing Wednesday’s contest against the Orioles after he took a 102-mile pitch from Baltimore reliever Felix Bautista in the eighth inning on Tuesday night. X-Rays came up negative and the absence from the lineup is just a single game for Jimenez, who is back in the lineup for the series finale Thursday at Camden Yards.

That’s a great thing for the White Sox, who continue to battle to make the playoffs for a third-straight year because their left fielder has been outstanding in August.

In 78 at-bats this month, which is the high for any so far in 2022, Jimenez has a slash line of .385/.473/.513 with four doubles, two homers, and 12 RBI while drawing 13 walks compared to 15 strikeouts.

Before his injury on Tuesday, he had hit a two-run homer to give the White Sox an early lead in a contest they would eventually lose to the Orioles. During the team’s five-game winning streak from August 12-16, he had seven hits and four RBI, which was part of a stretch in which Jimenez got a hit in 11 of his last 12 games.

For the season, Jimenez is hitting .306 with seven home runs and 28 RBI as he continues his fourth season at the major league level with the White Sox.

The White Sox enter Thursday’s game hoping to take 2-of-3 from Baltimore and makeup ground in the AL Central, where they trail the Guardians by four games.